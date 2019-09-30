UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Illegal weapons recovered in Multan

Police claimed on Monday to have seized illegal weapons from suspects during house-search operation launched on Sunday night

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Monday to have seized illegal weapons from suspects during house-search operation launched on Sunday night.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled Mochi Wala and Adhi Wala areas fall under the jurisdiction of Muzaffarabad and City Shujabad police stations.

The police teams combed the area and targeted 65 houses and made bio-metric identification of 45 persons.

The police also seized six illegal weapons during the operation.

The search operations were being conducted on daily basis as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, police added.

