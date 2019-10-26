Illegal weapons recovered in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : The police recovered weapons during an operation near here on late Friday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police in the operation in Basti Jhariyanwali, Muhallah Pir Bukhari, Muhallah Jojiyan and Fareed Town conducted biometric identification of 88 people.

