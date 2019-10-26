UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Illegal weapons recovered in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : The police recovered weapons during an operation near here on late Friday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police in the operation in Basti Jhariyanwali, Muhallah Pir Bukhari, Muhallah Jojiyan and Fareed Town conducted biometric identification of 88 people.

The police recovered illegal weapons during the operation.

