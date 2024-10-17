Illegal Weapons Recovered, Murder Suspects Apprehended
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Attock police on Wednesday seized illegal weapons and arrested two individuals, including a murder suspect, in separate operations.
According to police sources, Inspector Shafqat Ali Khan recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition used in an attempted murder case, while the ASI Ali of the Bisal police station arrested the accused of murder and attempted murder at the New Airport Police Station.
During the checking, the suspect, Numan Khan, son of Liaqat Sukna Thala Syedan, was arrested after recovering an illegal pistol 30 bore with ammunition from Islamabad.
Cases were registered against both arrested suspects under the Unlawful Arms Act, and an investigation was started.
