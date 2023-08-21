Illegal weapons recovered, two held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have recovered weapons during a raid conducted against illegal arms here on Monday.

SHO of Rangpur police station arrested the accused including Mohammad Saleem and Muhammad Shahid before recovering two pistols with bullets from their possession.

The activity was initiated at the direction of District Police Officer (DPI) Hussain Haider.

The accused were sent behind bars after registering for FIR. Police authorities were determined to continue uninterrupted action against the criminal.