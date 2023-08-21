Open Menu

Illegal Weapons Recovered, Two Held

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Illegal weapons recovered, two held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have recovered weapons during a raid conducted against illegal arms here on Monday.

SHO of Rangpur police station arrested the accused including Mohammad Saleem and Muhammad Shahid before recovering two pistols with bullets from their possession.

The activity was initiated at the direction of District Police Officer (DPI) Hussain Haider.

The accused were sent behind bars after registering for FIR. Police authorities were determined to continue uninterrupted action against the criminal.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rangpur Criminals FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

9 hours ago
 MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

12 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

13 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

14 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan