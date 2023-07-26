Open Menu

Illegal Wheat Stock Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration has recovered illegal stock of 1190 mounds of wheat during a special raid conducted here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the officers of district administration along with team of food Department, conducted a raid at a godown situated at Jalalpur Khakhi and recovered illegal stock of 1190 mounds of wheat.

On the directives of the DC, the recovered wheat was given to the Wheat Sale Point where the flour bag of 10 kg would be offered to the citizens at Rs 1158.

The DC said that the smuggled and hoarded wheat stocks would be used for making flour to provide it on subsidized rates to the citizens. He said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the smuggling and hoarding of wheat.

