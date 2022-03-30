Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

The District administration and anti-encroachment cell personnel launched an anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday and demolished an illegally constructed house

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The District administration and anti-encroachment cell personnel launched an anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday and demolished an illegally constructed house.

According to an official statement, the district administration conducted the operation in Latifabad Unit 11 on the direction of the honourable court.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Fahad Mir, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Asad Junejo and Shakeel Qureshi of Anti-Encroachment Cell and staff demolished an illegally constructed house in Barelly Colony.

During the demolition, there was strong resistance from the homeowners which was thwarted by a heavy contingent of police.

Anti-Encroachment Cell staff with the help of an excavator machine completely demolished the house.