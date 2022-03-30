UrduPoint.com

Illegally Built House Razed During Anti Encroachment Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The District administration and anti-encroachment cell personnel launched an anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday and demolished an illegally constructed house.

According to an official statement, the district administration conducted the operation in Latifabad Unit 11 on the direction of the honourable court.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Fahad Mir, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Asad Junejo and Shakeel Qureshi of Anti-Encroachment Cell and staff demolished an illegally constructed house in Barelly Colony.

During the demolition, there was strong resistance from the homeowners which was thwarted by a heavy contingent of police.

Anti-Encroachment Cell staff with the help of an excavator machine completely demolished the house.

Related Topics

Police Shakeel From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

18 minutes ago
 US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's B ..

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

18 minutes ago
 Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

18 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View ..

Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View on Conflict in Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

18 minutes ago
 Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.