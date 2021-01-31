UrduPoint.com
Illegally Built Plaza Demolished In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Illegally built plaza demolished in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :A plaza-cum-office of Kent Housing Society, illegally constructed on a plot allocated for public welfare in the Kent Housing Society, was demolished by the district administration on Sunday.

The plaza was owned by former mayor Sialkot and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, and the son of PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

The Sialkot corporation vehicles took part in the operation under the supervision of the district police Sialkot.

The district administration retrieved 13 marlas of state land worth millions of rupees, illegally occupied by Tauheed Akhtar and the son of MNA Khwaja Asif son's for the past many years.

