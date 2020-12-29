UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegally Constructed House Over One Kanal Area Of Land In Beri Bagh Graveyard Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:56 PM

Illegally constructed house over one kanal area of land in Beri Bagh graveyard demolished

Officials of Town One Peshawar have demolished an illegally constructed house over an area of one kanal in Beri Bagh graveyard here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Officials of Town One Peshawar have demolished an illegally constructed house over an area of one kanal in Beri Bagh graveyard here on Monday.

Owner of the house, who was present on the occasion, was issued warning of strict legal action if same attempt was repeated in future.

According to a statement, Town One Regulation Officer, Riaz Awan and other officials of district administration visited the site of encroachment in Beri Bagh graveyard.

The raiding team on reaching the site decided to remove the encroachment by demolishing the under construction structure of the spacious house. A large number of police was also present on the occasion to avert any untoward happening.

It merits a mention here that Town One administration received a complaint about construction of a house over one kanal area by removing graves in Beri Bagh graveyard.

Taking action over the complaints, team was sent to the site and a notice was issued to the owner for removal of the structure by his own.

However, after non-compliance by owner to the notice, the Town Administration took the decision of removing of encroachment by their own.

On this occasion, Town Officer, Riaz Awan issued warning to all the encroachers to remove illegal possession from the graveyard otherwise strict action will also be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Same SITE Bagh All From

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

3 seconds ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

5 seconds ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

7 seconds ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

9 seconds ago

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.