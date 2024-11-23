Illegally cut timber recovered at Upper Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Forest Department Orakzai and District Forest Officer (DFO) Patrol Squad here Saturday recovered illegally cut timber from two pickups and a tractor trolley from Orakzai Upper.

According to details, the illegally cut timber was recovered during an operation led by DFO Orakzai, Jan Alam and Assistant DFO Kohat Circle Noman Wazir .

The vehicles carrying timber were en route to Hungu for sale.

The smugglers were also arrested on the spot and handed over to the concerned authorities for legal action.

The Forest department has warned of strict action against logging and said that those involved in timber smuggling would be dealt with indiscriminately.

