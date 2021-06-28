UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegally Manufactured, Out District Rickshaws Banned In City

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Illegally manufactured, out district rickshaws banned in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Capt ® Khalid Mehmood on Monday under Section 144Cr P.C banned the illegally manufactured and out-district rickshaws in the district.

An official order said it was learnt through a letter from Chief Traffic officer, Peshawar that a large number of rickshaws were illegally plying in the metropolitan city of Peshawar with its numbers increasing day by day.

The tendency has also attracted the out district rickshaws to ply on roads in Peshawar and if this practice persisted, the volume of illegal and out district rickshaws would increase manifold.

Furthermore the increasing numbers of rickshaws were also causing road accidents in the city as most of its drivers were not following the traffic rules.

Therefore, a ban has been imposed on illegal manufactures of rickshaw and plying of out-district registered rickshaws in the city.

It said anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against u/s 188 P.P.C. The order would remain enforced for 30 days from 28th June.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Traffic June From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

2 hours ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.