Illegally manufactured, out district rickshaws banned in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Capt ® Khalid Mehmood on Monday under Section 144Cr P.C banned the illegally manufactured and out-district rickshaws in the district.

An official order said it was learnt through a letter from Chief Traffic officer, Peshawar that a large number of rickshaws were illegally plying in the metropolitan city of Peshawar with its numbers increasing day by day.

The tendency has also attracted the out district rickshaws to ply on roads in Peshawar and if this practice persisted, the volume of illegal and out district rickshaws would increase manifold.

Furthermore the increasing numbers of rickshaws were also causing road accidents in the city as most of its drivers were not following the traffic rules.

Therefore, a ban has been imposed on illegal manufactures of rickshaw and plying of out-district registered rickshaws in the city.

It said anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against u/s 188 P.P.C. The order would remain enforced for 30 days from 28th June.