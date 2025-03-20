Illegally Settled Afghan To Go Back After Expiry Of Deadline: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:03 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Afghan people living in different parts of Pakistan
without legal documents would go back after expiry of deadline.
Terrorism incidents are rising in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said the government is fully determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country. Pakistan has given a lot of sacrifices while fighting war on terror, he said.
He further said that Pakistan had to pay heavy price for servicing and helping Afghan refugees here.
Undocumented and illegal Afghan families will have to go back after deadline given by Pakistani concerned department, he said.
Commenting on role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in the national security meeting, he said partial support of Ali Amin
Gandapur has observed during the session.
He, however said that PTI has no interest in this country. He said that members of PTI are playing politics for getting release of their founder from jail.
