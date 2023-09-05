Open Menu

Illegally Stored 4000 Sugar Sacks Recovered During Raids In Alipur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 07:53 PM

In a significant move against hoarders, Assistant Commissioner Alipur, Makram Sultan, in collaboration with the Special Branch, conducted a major operation targeting warehouses and recovered 4000 sacks of sugar, illegally stored by the hoarders

Assistant Commissioner Makram Sultan, working on tip-off, led a crackdown on hoarders in the tehsil Alipur area. The operation focused on warehouses located at Osmania Chowk and Seetpur Road, found two notorious hotspots for hoarding activities.

During the meticulously executed raid, a substantial cache of 4,000 sacks of sugar was seized from the possession of these hoarders.

The swift and decisive action taken by the Assistant Commissioner and his team dealt a significant blow to the hoarding network in the region.

Legal action is being taken against the hoarders. This action underscores the commitment of local authorities to combat hoarding and ensure the fair distribution of essential commodities to the public.

The operation serves as a stark warning to hoarders that such illegal practices will not be tolerated, and authorities will continue to take stringent measures to safeguard the interests of the community, said the assistant commissioner while talking to local people.

