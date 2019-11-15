Illegally stored 6,000 bags of red chilli seized in Faisalabad

The district administration during crackdown against hoarders, seized 6,000 bags of red chilli stored in a godown illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:The district administration during crackdown against hoarders, seized 6,000 bags of red chilli stored in a godown illegally.

On a tip-off, a team supervised by Assistant Commissioner Nazia Mohal raided a godown near vegetable market and seized 6,000 bags of red chilli, said district administration spokesperson here Friday.

The chilli was stored for profiteering purpose. The team sealed the godown and got registered case against godown owner with Thikriwala police station.