Illegally Stored 6,000 Bags Of Red Chilli Seized In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:The district administration during crackdown against hoarders, seized 6,000 bags of red chilli stored in a godown illegally.
On a tip-off, a team supervised by Assistant Commissioner Nazia Mohal raided a godown near vegetable market and seized 6,000 bags of red chilli, said district administration spokesperson here Friday.
The chilli was stored for profiteering purpose. The team sealed the godown and got registered case against godown owner with Thikriwala police station.