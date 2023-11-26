Illegally stored Urea fertilizer recovered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district management has recovered 150 bags of illegally stored Urea fertilizer during a raid conducted in Khanqah town of the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Assistant Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Adeel Khan along with Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Dr.

Ashfaq Hussain conducted a raid at a godown in Khanqah town and recovered 150 bags of illegal stock of Urea fertilizer.

The Urea fertilizer was illegally stored to sell it to farmers at higher rates.

On the occasion, the district management offered the farmers to purchase the recovered bags of Urea fertilizer at controlled rates.

On the directions of the Assistant Commissioner, the police have registered an FIR against the owner of the godown.

Further probe was in process.