UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegally Stored Wheat, Other Commodities Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Illegally stored wheat, other commodities recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala on Monday recovered a large quantity of wheat, pulses and other commodities from various godowns, here on Sunday.

A spokesman of local administration said that on a tip-off, the AC Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon Niazi along with his team conducted surprise raids on seven godowns in Chak 392/G-B and Chak 419/G-B and recovered 154,000 kg wheat, 24000 kg pulses, 16000 kg maize and 2000 kg sunflower seeds illegally stored by hoarders.

The AC sealed the godowns and complaints had been forwarded to the concerned police stations for registration of cases.

Related Topics

Police Tandlianwala Sunday From Wheat

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.