Illegally stored wheat, other commodities recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala on Monday recovered a large quantity of wheat, pulses and other commodities from various godowns, here on Sunday.

A spokesman of local administration said that on a tip-off, the AC Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon Niazi along with his team conducted surprise raids on seven godowns in Chak 392/G-B and Chak 419/G-B and recovered 154,000 kg wheat, 24000 kg pulses, 16000 kg maize and 2000 kg sunflower seeds illegally stored by hoarders.

The AC sealed the godowns and complaints had been forwarded to the concerned police stations for registration of cases.