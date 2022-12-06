Illicit drug eradication needs collective efforts; DC DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Tuesday underlined for making collective efforts to eradicate the menace of drug abuse from society.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to devise a comprehensive plan which entailed various strategies and measures that focussed all aspects of the menace in order to arrest the rising trend of drug use and ensure quality rehabilitation facilities for the drug addicts.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that drug addicts become a burden on their families and society as drug addiction entails a huge economic cost for parents and there was a need to chalk out an effective strategy or plan to effectively address the issue and make the drug addicts useful members of society.

In this regard, he said that collective efforts should be made especially the youth should join hands with the government to eliminate drugs from society and protect future generations from the menace.

"The government is taking numerous measures to overcome the menace of drug abuse but every individual would have to play his role to achieve the objective," the DC said.

He also stressed that efforts should be made to create awareness and educate people about the ill effects of narcotics and drugs.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed paid a visit to a drug rehabilitation center recently and inspected various arrangements in the facility.

The AC met with drug-addicted persons and inquired about facilities and treatment. He directed the officials concerned to take more measures for further improvement.