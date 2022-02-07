UrduPoint.com

Illicit Financial Flows From Developing Countries Deplete Resources: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Illicit financial flows from developing countries deplete resources: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the illicit financial flows from developing countries to the developed countries depleted the resources of developing nations and the phenomenon also manifested itself in creating issues like illegal migration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the illicit financial flows from developing countries to the developed countries depleted the resources of developing nations and the phenomenon also manifested itself in creating issues like illegal migration.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Migration and Asylum of Hellenic Republic (Greece) Panagiotis Mitarachi who called on him along with his delegation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister underlined that while stemming illicit financial flows, ways should also be found to establish pathways to legal migration. In this context, he appreciated Greece's initiative of establishing legal migration channels which would open avenues for Pakistani skilled labor.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its cooperative ties with Greece and stressed the need for increased collaboration in diverse fields including migration. He also underlined the urgency of addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and preventing an economic meltdown.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was imperative to release frozen Afghan assets to alleviate the sufferings of the 40 million Afghan people, as it would help build a sustainable Afghan economy and prevent mass exodus of Afghans to other countries.

Minister Mitarachi highlighted the importance of Greece-Pakistan relations and regular bilateral exchanges.

While conveying cordial greetings of the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Minister Mitarachi also conveyed his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Greece.

Mr Mitarachi appreciated the Pakistani community's productive role in the economy of Greece and also outlined the proposed plan for legal migration channels between the two countries.

Pakistan and the Hellenic Republic enjoy friendly relations. A strong Pakistani diaspora of more than 60,000 is an important economic and cultural bridge between the two countries.

The visit will help further enhance cooperative ties between Pakistan and Greece.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Greece Media From Million

Recent Stories

Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Rose by 29% in 2021 - ..

Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Rose by 29% in 2021 - Study

1 minute ago
 NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Fl ..

NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis - Stolt ..

1 minute ago
 EU Refuses to Comment on Recent Talks Between Puti ..

EU Refuses to Comment on Recent Talks Between Putin, Xi

1 minute ago
 Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup ..

Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

1 minute ago
 RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalis ..

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

13 minutes ago
 CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visi ..

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visit: Awan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>