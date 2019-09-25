Illicit payment of health allowance , polyclinic administration to recover amount from doctors

Chief Executive, Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic Hospital) has approved to recover professional health allowances from 15 doctors, who were given this beyond merit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Chief Executive, Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic Hospital) has approved to recover professional health allowances from 15 doctors, who were given this beyond merit.Investigation agencies have also sought the Names of doctors who have received professional health allowance illegally as they were not entitled for it.

On the issue of professional health allowance doctors and the administration of the hospital have locked horns as the doctors are not willing to return the amount to national exchequer, rather they have threatened to go on strike .Doctors including, Shams un Nisa, Maria Azad, Adil Saidullah, Robina Naz, Asim Shaheen, Shandana Abid, Muhammad Zarrar, Fizza Sahar, Rehana Gul Kakar, Robina Rafeeq, Haneefa Sajid, Ayesha Jamal, Jahanzaib Khan, Irum Najeeb and Arslan Malik have availed the said allowances.