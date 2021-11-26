Illiteracy, poverty increasing health problems in country: Dr. Umar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Illiteracy, lack of knowledge and poverty were increasing health problems with every passing day in the country said Dr. Muhammad Umer, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMC).

Dr. Muhammad Umer while attending a seminar as chief guest organized here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) on fifth day of its silver jubilee celebrations on Common Health Diseases: Diabetes & Hypertension, Stress Management, Nutrition, Diet & Hepatitis-C said that the health issues were on the rise in Pakistan.

The Medical Center of PMAS-AAUR organized the seminar with an aim to educate the students about most common diseases prevailing in Pakistan and the ways to treat them.

The Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was also present along with the deans and directors. A large number of students also attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Muhammad Umer appreciated efforts of PMAS-AAUR for technical and educational sessions under silver jubilee celebrations to educate the youngsters.

The health issues were on the rise in Pakistan and emerging infectious diseases were creating problems for the people, he said adding, few were also difficult to treat because of the lack of resources.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman on the occasion said that the health-related problems were increasing in Pakistan but, several diseases which were infectious could be controlled by just changing the lifestyle and adopting precautions.

He said that the students who were the future of Pakistan should come forward and play their role. The students should spread awareness particularly about infectious diseases as these could be prevented without spending money. The role of the students would not only benefit the people but also help save the country's funding which could be spent to upgrade the health facilities, he added.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Iqrar A. Khan along with Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated a poster exhibition, displayed by the university's PhD students to present their research work.

Dr. Iqrar on the occasion suggested that such exhibitions should be organized regularly which would increase the students' ability to work in the field.

Dr. Qamar informed that the PMAS-AAUR would not only hold such exhibitions in future but also organize training on making and presenting posters and presentations to enhance the capacity of the students.