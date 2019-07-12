Illuminated monuments look stunning, but invite objection from Archaeology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:The monuments here 'glow' every night in the city of saints radiating a stunning look captivating enough to catch the attention of citizens and tourists.

However, the way the monuments were illuminated has drawn objections from the Archaeology department officials who think it can damage these national heritage sites.

The monuments including the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, over six centuries old edifice, is part of tentative list of World Heritage Sites and is also listed as Punjab heritage.

The other monuments include the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani and Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari.

SDO Archaeology Multan, in a letter sent to Punjab Archaeology department Lahore, identified that there is 'penetration into the Kankar lime plaster layer' on the domes of mausoleums in order to create holes by drill machine so as to put nails inside and fix the spot lights.

This step, officials believe, would cause penetration of rain water into the core of structure and would damage the building. Moreover, such an intervention is sheer violation of Antiquities Act 1975 and Special Premises Preservation Ordinance 1985.

The illumination work at these monuments was carried out by Auqaf department without intimation to the archaeology department, it was learnt.

Furthermore, construction of water filtration plants is also in progress within 200 meters of the monuments i.e 75 meters away in case of mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and 55 meters from mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.

It may be noted that a water filtration plant installed inside at the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam earlier was removed by the Auqaf department after Archaeology department pointed out the damage it had caused to the building.

An Auqaf department official, when contacted, said that he was not updated on the issue but added he would soon visit these monuments to assess the situation.

He added that Punjab government has already allocated sizable funds for the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and any damage would be covered during execution of its conservation this year.