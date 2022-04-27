Illuminated stalls of 'multi-color Bangles' attract women ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :With the festivity of Eid-ul-Fitr, a number of eye-catching illuminated stalls carrying multi-color 'Bangles' are attracting women buyers as traditional bangles are considered as the most glamorous fashion accessory which is specifically worn on special occasions like Eid.

Buying matching dress bangles is an essential part of Eid preparations for all the women especially young girls and they consider their eid incomplete without wearing bangles, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Whatever the value or tradition, matching color bangles are a passion of women and they let no opportunity to adorn their arms with wearing matching bangles on every special occasions, said a vendor.

A seller said that the number of women customers is gradually picking up after iftar and hopefully it will go further up as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches nearer.

Eid shopping remains incomplete without Bangles, said a women.

Every woman wants to look different and attractive with wearing matching accessories specially bangles which gives them an extra attraction for their personality, said a girl.

No Eid without bangles as these are the most essential items to add colour to a happy occasion, said another girl.

"I have bought 50 sets of bangles for myself and for my relatives ", said a school girl.

Stalls selling clinking glass bangles are doing roaring business these days, as it is most popular with girls, who throng to these stalls like bees to a hive after iftar, said a vendor.

Traditional glass bangles always attract women, irrespective of their age, and its true to say "What an Eid without bangles", said a shopkeeper.

"price of set bangles ranges from Rs100 to Rs500, depending on their quality and style," said a shopkeeper.