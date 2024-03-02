Open Menu

Illustrious Kashmiri Politician Majeed Mallick Remembered On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Illustrious Kashmiri politician Majeed Mallick remembered on his 2nd death anniversary

Veteran Kashmiri politician and jurist, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) High Court, late Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, was paid rich tributes on on Saturday in connection to his 2nd death anniversary

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Veteran Kashmiri politician and jurist, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) High Court, late Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, was paid rich tributes on on Saturday in connection to his 2nd death anniversary.

His death anniversary was observed with due solemnity and reverence in acknowledgment of his lifetime meritorious services in different capacities as a judge, politician, intellectual, and lawyer for over 75 years of his vibrant life. 

The major ceremony to mark his 2nd death anniversary was hosted under the auspices of his bereaved family, including his sons, Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information, AJK government (retired), Arshad Majeed Mallick, Advocate, and Shahid Majeed Mallick, renowned politician, in his native town of Mirpur, AJK.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court's retired Chief Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, US-based renowned jurist Lateef Dutt Advocate, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Munir Hussain Ch. Advocate, Abdul Raoof, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, former Jammu Kashmir Liberation League Secretary General Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, senior Kashmiri journalist analyst Altaf Hamid Rao, renowned Kashmiri academician Prof. Iftikhar Ahmed, a large number of lawyers from various parts of AJK, local senior journalists, and the rest of the city elite representing all segments of society attended the ceremony and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Famous leader of the Kashmiri freedom struggle, politician, and jurist Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick breathed his last on March 1, 2022, after a brief illness in Mirpur, AJK

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers Jammu Mirpur Iftikhar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

7 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

7 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

7 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

7 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

9 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

9 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

9 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

30 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

15 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

15 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

15 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan