Illustrious Kashmiri politician Majeed Mallick remembered on his 2nd death anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Veteran Kashmiri politician and jurist, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) High Court, late Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, was paid rich tributes on on Saturday in connection to his 2nd death anniversary
His death anniversary was observed with due solemnity and reverence in acknowledgment of his lifetime meritorious services in different capacities as a judge, politician, intellectual, and lawyer for over 75 years of his vibrant life.
The major ceremony to mark his 2nd death anniversary was hosted under the auspices of his bereaved family, including his sons, Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information, AJK government (retired), Arshad Majeed Mallick, Advocate, and Shahid Majeed Mallick, renowned politician, in his native town of Mirpur, AJK.
Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court's retired Chief Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, US-based renowned jurist Lateef Dutt Advocate, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Munir Hussain Ch. Advocate, Abdul Raoof, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, former Jammu Kashmir Liberation League Secretary General Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, senior Kashmiri journalist analyst Altaf Hamid Rao, renowned Kashmiri academician Prof. Iftikhar Ahmed, a large number of lawyers from various parts of AJK, local senior journalists, and the rest of the city elite representing all segments of society attended the ceremony and offered fateha for the departed soul.
Famous leader of the Kashmiri freedom struggle, politician, and jurist Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick breathed his last on March 1, 2022, after a brief illness in Mirpur, AJK.
