Illustrious late Kashmiri politician, jurist Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 16 (APP):Seasoned Kashmiri politician and jurist Late Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court was paid rich tributes, at a condolence reference on Tuesday, in acknowledgement of his life-time meritorious services in different capacities.

The ceremony was hosted by Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association with Chief Justice of AJK Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan in the chair. Besides judicial officers from senior and subordinate judiciary, a large number of lawyers from various parts of AJK and local senior journalists attended the event.

Besides the Chair – Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of AJK Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Chief Justice (Retd) of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Raja Tariq Bashir Advocate, elderly Kashmiri lawyer Ch. Munsif Dad Advocate, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, President AJK Chapter of PPP (DB) President Mirpur DBA Imtiaz Hussain Raja Advocate, sons of late Justice Majeed Mallick including Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information AJK Government (Retd), and Arshad Majeed Mallick Advocate and others also addressed the ceremony highlighting various aspects of the life of the departed soul including a distinguished legal expert, judge and active worker of Kashmir freedom movement following his role at the last leg of his life in track-II diplomacy for the cause of peaceful solution of Kashmir issue through grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir State under the spirit of international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul on this occasion, speakers recalled that late retd Justice Majeed Mallick started his distinguished legal career over six decades ago from the Lahore Chamber of late Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former CJ of Lahore High Court, after doing his law graduation from Punjab University Law College Lahore.

Born on September 15,1932 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir from 1978 to 1993.

Justice Mallick had long distinguished and vibrant career in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir State being an active worker and leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle as he headed the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League after the demise of the party's founder President and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (Late) K.H Khursheed on March 11 in 1988.

World-fame leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, politician, jurist Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick had died after brief illness in Mirpur few months back here.

Speakers underlined that late Mallick was the authority on Kashmir because of his full command and knowledge on the history of the erstwhile Jammu Kashmir state spreading over thousands of years. "The freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir was the sole and prime mission of the seasoned Kashmiri leader", they said.

"Late Justice Mallick was the staunch believer and supporter of civil liberties", speakers observed adding that he also always advocated for maintaining the supremacy of law and justice and dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the needy.

The congregation offered fateha, on this occasion, for rest of the great departed soul in eternal peace.