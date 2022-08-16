UrduPoint.com

Illustrious Late Kashmiri Politician, Jurist Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Illustrious late Kashmiri politician, jurist Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 16 (APP):Seasoned Kashmiri politician and jurist Late Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court was paid rich tributes, at a condolence reference on Tuesday, in acknowledgement of his life-time meritorious services in different capacities.

The ceremony was hosted by Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association with Chief Justice of AJK Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan in the chair. Besides judicial officers from senior and subordinate judiciary, a large number of lawyers from various parts of AJK and local senior journalists attended the event.

Besides the Chair – Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of AJK Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Chief Justice (Retd) of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Raja Tariq Bashir Advocate, elderly Kashmiri lawyer Ch. Munsif Dad Advocate, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, President AJK Chapter of PPP (DB) President Mirpur DBA Imtiaz Hussain Raja Advocate, sons of late Justice Majeed Mallick including Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information AJK Government (Retd), and Arshad Majeed Mallick Advocate and others also addressed the ceremony highlighting various aspects of the life of the departed soul including a distinguished legal expert, judge and active worker of Kashmir freedom movement following his role at the last leg of his life in track-II diplomacy for the cause of peaceful solution of Kashmir issue through grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir State under the spirit of international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul on this occasion, speakers recalled that late retd Justice Majeed Mallick started his distinguished legal career over six decades ago from the Lahore Chamber of late Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former CJ of Lahore High Court, after doing his law graduation from Punjab University Law College Lahore.

Born on September 15,1932 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir from 1978 to 1993.

Justice Mallick had long distinguished and vibrant career in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir State being an active worker and leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle as he headed the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League after the demise of the party's founder President and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (Late) K.H Khursheed on March 11 in 1988.

World-fame leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, politician, jurist Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick had died after brief illness in Mirpur few months back here.

Speakers underlined that late Mallick was the authority on Kashmir because of his full command and knowledge on the history of the erstwhile Jammu Kashmir state spreading over thousands of years. "The freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir was the sole and prime mission of the seasoned Kashmiri leader", they said.

"Late Justice Mallick was the staunch believer and supporter of civil liberties", speakers observed adding that he also always advocated for maintaining the supremacy of law and justice and dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the needy.

The congregation offered fateha, on this occasion, for rest of the great departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court United Nations Punjab Lawyers Tariq Bashir Died Jammu Mirpur Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir March September Event From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

24 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.