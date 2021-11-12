Ilm Dost Awards 2021 held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi

UrduPoint.com

The Ilm Dost Awards -2021 ceremony was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ilm Dost Awards -2021 ceremony was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here.

The ceremony was jointly organized by the Ilm Dost Institution and ACP.

The event was presided over by Professor Dr. Qasim Raza Siddiqui.

President of the Ilm dost institution Shabbir Ibn-E-Adil said that the foundation of the institution was laid Iqbal Day.

He said that Allama Iqbal lit the candle of knowledge in society.

Later, Akbar Ali was awarded a gold medal for uploading 215,000 books. Others award winners were M. Ahmed Siddiqui, S.M Aiman, Anwar Hussain, Advocate Siddiq Raz, Naeem Qureshi, Ali Hassan Sajid, Tehseen-Ul-Haq Haqiqi, Atta Mohammed Tabassum, Farhana Owais, M. Nabi Parhini, Wajid Raza Asfani, Gulnaz Mahmood, M. Tariq Ashraf Mughal, Rehana Ahsan, M. islam, Late Professor Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman Grami his award was received by Kashif Grami.

