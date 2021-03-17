Ilm Dost Pakistan to observe 2021 as year of Akbar Allahabadi

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Idara Ilm Dost Pakistan, a literary forum, has announced to celebrate 2021 as the year of Akbar Allahabadi a prominent figure of urdu literature in connection with his 100th death anniversary.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, President IIDP Shabbir ibn Adil, Tahsim ul Haq Haqi, Majeed Rehmani, Mir Hussain Ali Imam and others paid glowing tribute to prominent poet and Humourist Akbar Allahabadi.

History of Urdu literature is incomplete without mentioning Akbar who through his unique poetic style not only targeted efforts aimed at promotion of foreign culture in Pak-India sub continent but also disseminated message of national pride and freedom among the masses, they said.

Various events including "Mushaira" would be organized while research publications and magazines would brought out their special numbers, they informed adding that selection of poetic and literary work and a biography of the eminent poet would be published.

They demanded of the Federal government to officially declare the 2021 as year of Akbar Allahabadi while Pakistan academy of Letters, National Book Foundation and other government organizations should organize special programmes to highlight the services and life of the eminent poet.

They also urged upon the management of quarterly 'Adabyat' and monthly 'Qoumi Zuban' to bring out their special editions. They also appealed Arts Council, Karachi Press Club as well as educational institutes and literary organizations to arrange programmes in memory of Akbar Allahabadi.

