ILMA, PIA inks MoU for enhancing cooperation in education, technical expertise in Aviation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and ILMA University sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing and imparting education and technical expertise in the field of Aviation in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by CEO, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chancellor, ILMA University, Noman Abid Lakhani, said a spokesperson of the PIA on Wednesday.

PIA and ILMA University will promote and impart education and also conduct seminars, workshops and other training programs.

PIA will provide expertise in the field of Aviation. The airline employees' children will get discounts ranging from 40 to 60 percent at ILMA University.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Directors and Teaching staff of the University and senior officials of PIA were present at the signing ceremony.