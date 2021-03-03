UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ILMA, PIA Inks MoU For Enhancing Cooperation In Education, Technical Expertise In Aviation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:33 PM

ILMA, PIA inks MoU for enhancing cooperation in education, technical expertise in Aviation

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and ILMA University sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing and imparting education and technical expertise in the field of Aviation in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and ILMA University sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing and imparting education and technical expertise in the field of Aviation in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by CEO, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chancellor, ILMA University, Noman Abid Lakhani, said a spokesperson of the PIA on Wednesday.

PIA and ILMA University will promote and impart education and also conduct seminars, workshops and other training programs.

PIA will provide expertise in the field of Aviation. The airline employees' children will get discounts ranging from 40 to 60 percent at ILMA University.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Directors and Teaching staff of the University and senior officials of PIA were present at the signing ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education From PIA

Recent Stories

Govt asked to consider HVAC integral part of const ..

2 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 03 Mar 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

SMEDA holds awareness session for journalists' bod ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.