ILO, AICS Launches Project To Boost Green Jobs In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM
The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have joined hands to launch a new three-year initiative aimed at promoting green jobs, skills development, and inclusive economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a special focus on flood-affected areas
Set to begin in June 2025, the project will provide young women and men with training in green construction, enhance workplace safety standards, and support the growth of women- and youth-led enterprises in the eco-tourism sector. The initiative is designed to help communities recover from climate-related disasters and transition toward a more sustainable and inclusive economy.
The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony between ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol and Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Marilina Armellin. Both underscored the importance of skills development and job creation in addressing climate challenges and economic disparities.
“We are proud to support this initiative, which reflects our shared priorities of climate action, gender equality, and sustainable livelihoods,” said Ambassador Armellin.
“Together with the ILO, we aim to strengthen opportunities for those most in need.”
Titled “Just Transitions for Men, Women and Youth through Skills Training and Jobs Creation in Sustainable Construction and Eco-Tourism,” the project will integrate green construction modules into provincial technical training institutions, support worker certification for domestic and overseas employment, and promote enterprise development, particularly among groups traditionally excluded from the formal labour market.
ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol highlighted the project’s broader vision. “This partnership is about building resilience and inclusion. By investing in skills and sustainability, we are helping communities not only recover but thrive in a green economy,” he said.
The initiative supports Pakistan’s post-flood recovery plans and contributes to broader international frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.
