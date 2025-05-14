Open Menu

ILO, AICS Launches Project To Boost Green Jobs In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM

ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in KP

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have joined hands to launch a new three-year initiative aimed at promoting green jobs, skills development, and inclusive economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a special focus on flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have joined hands to launch a new three-year initiative aimed at promoting green jobs, skills development, and inclusive economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a special focus on flood-affected areas.

Set to begin in June 2025, the project will provide young women and men with training in green construction, enhance workplace safety standards, and support the growth of women- and youth-led enterprises in the eco-tourism sector. The initiative is designed to help communities recover from climate-related disasters and transition toward a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony between ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol and Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Marilina Armellin. Both underscored the importance of skills development and job creation in addressing climate challenges and economic disparities.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which reflects our shared priorities of climate action, gender equality, and sustainable livelihoods,” said Ambassador Armellin.

“Together with the ILO, we aim to strengthen opportunities for those most in need.”

Titled “Just Transitions for Men, Women and Youth through Skills Training and Jobs Creation in Sustainable Construction and Eco-Tourism,” the project will integrate green construction modules into provincial technical training institutions, support worker certification for domestic and overseas employment, and promote enterprise development, particularly among groups traditionally excluded from the formal labour market.

ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol highlighted the project’s broader vision. “This partnership is about building resilience and inclusion. By investing in skills and sustainability, we are helping communities not only recover but thrive in a green economy,” he said.

The initiative supports Pakistan’s post-flood recovery plans and contributes to broader international frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.

Recent Stories

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

34 seconds ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional ..

Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilatera ..

Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur announces Malakand Division ..

2 minutes ago
 Communication dept to install digital technologies ..

Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development ..

2 minutes ago
 ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in ..

ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in KP

2 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta

Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: ..

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engageme ..

Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan