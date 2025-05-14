ILO, AICS Partner To Promote Green Jobs, Economic Inclusion In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM
The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Geir Tonstol and Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin in collaboration with Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have launched a new partnership to promote just transitions and decent work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The three-year initiative, starting in June 2025, will focus on strengthening green skills training, supporting enterprise development, and expanding employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth, in flood-affected districts.
The project, titled “Just Transitions for Men, Women and Youth through Skills Training and Jobs Creation in Sustainable Construction and Eco-Tourism,” aims to equip young women and men with green construction skills, enhance occupational safety and health standards, and support women and youth-led businesses in the eco-tourism sector.
The initiative will integrate green construction modules into provincial Technical and Vocational education and Training institutions, support the certification of workers for domestic and overseas employment, and provide targeted enterprise development support.
This includes scaling the national skills assessment and certification framework for the construction sector, helping workers access decent employment.
The partnership contributes to the Government of Pakistan’s post-flood recovery strategy, supports the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, Provincial economic recovery plans, and aligns with the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.
