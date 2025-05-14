Open Menu

ILO, AICS Partner To Promote Green Jobs, Economic Inclusion In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Geir Tonstol and Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin in collaboration with Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have launched a new partnership to promote just transitions and decent work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Geir Tonstol and Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin in collaboration with Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have launched a new partnership to promote just transitions and decent work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The three-year initiative, starting in June 2025, will focus on strengthening green skills training, supporting enterprise development, and expanding employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth, in flood-affected districts.

The project, titled “Just Transitions for Men, Women and Youth through Skills Training and Jobs Creation in Sustainable Construction and Eco-Tourism,” aims to equip young women and men with green construction skills, enhance occupational safety and health standards, and support women and youth-led businesses in the eco-tourism sector.

The initiative will integrate green construction modules into provincial Technical and Vocational education and Training institutions, support the certification of workers for domestic and overseas employment, and provide targeted enterprise development support.

This includes scaling the national skills assessment and certification framework for the construction sector, helping workers access decent employment.

The partnership contributes to the Government of Pakistan’s post-flood recovery strategy, supports the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, Provincial economic recovery plans, and aligns with the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

1 minute ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

8 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

8 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

8 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

8 minutes ago
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

3 minutes ago
 Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jatt ..

Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets ..

Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic ..

ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan