ILO-backed training of LWMC workers ends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) recently undertook significant measures to prioritize the health and safety of its workforce during operational activities. A notable milestone in this initiative was a recently concluded 3-day training programme, backed by the International Labor Organization, aimed at ensuring the well-being of LWMC workers.

The training, which focused on adhering to international working standards, saw the participation of esteemed experts such as occupational safety & health (OSH) expert Kawakami from Japan, alongside Project Officer Shusuke and Razi Mujtaba. Commending the professionalism displayed by LWMC, the experts appraised the company's superior waste collection mechanism in comparison to neighboring countries.

The 3-day training observed the active involvement of sanitary workers, zonal officers, and town managers. The closing ceremony witnessed the participation of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din as the chief guest, who personally distributed certificates to diligent workers and officers who completed the training.

Expressing gratitude to the International Labor Organization for their support, Babar Sahib Din affirmed the company's commitment to sustaining and enhancing the professional skills of the workers.