ILO Country Director Meets SAPM, Discusses Manpower Export And Skill Development

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geir Thomas Tonstol, paid a courtesy visit to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik.

During the meeting, a fruitful discussion took place on matters of mutual interest.

Malik welcomed the esteemed Country Director to his office and conveyed Pakistan’s enduring commitment as a vital member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and a longstanding member of its Governing Body for the past three decades, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Geir T. Tonstole provided a comprehensive briefing to Malik on the ILO’s mandate and activities within Pakistan.

He also emphasized the key priorities outlined in the recently signed fourth Decent Work Country Program in May 2023.

During the meeting, Malik expressed his desire for the ILO to concentrate on manpower export through skill development, aligning with the latest criteria adopted by major host countries. Moreover, he requested the ILO to formulate an action plan and implementation framework with well-defined goals and objectives, especially aimed at enhancing the well-being of workers and facilitating manpower export.

To optimize the benefits of the ILO’s presence in Pakistan, Malik assured the Ministry’s full support for its planned initiatives. He emphasized that matters concerning the Skill Passport initiative should be overseen by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Furthermore, Malik also underscored Pakistan’s keen interest in participating in the Global Accelerator Program of the ILO, recognizing its potential to create decent job opportunities in developing economies like Pakistan.

The Country Director discussed priority areas with the SAPM to promote decent work for the Pakistan workforce and ensure safe and fair labor migration. He informed the SAPM that a delegation of migration experts is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the upcoming month, which is expected to provide substantial support to this cause. He further stated that ILO through its Decent Work Agenda is committed to advocating for the needs of the people of Pakistan and advancing social justice for all.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Rabia Razzaq, Senior consultant at ILO, Sagheer Bukhari, Senior Consultant at ILO, and Muhammad Wishaq, Joint Secretary of Workers Welfare at the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

