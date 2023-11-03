Open Menu

ILO Delegation Visits WASA Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A delegation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) arrived at Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Head Office, here on Friday.

The delegation comprising National Project Coordinators of ILO Shusuke Oyube and Razi Mujtaba Haider held a meeting with Managing Director (MD) Ghafran Ahmed.

The MD lauded the International Labour Organisation's role in conduct of three-day training seminar for workers and said that with the support of the the ILO, the Agency would accomplish new health and safety measures for its workers.

The ILO will initiate another training programme to enhance the skills of WASA employees.

Ghafran said that workers are asset for the department while a joint public awareness campaign in Lahore will be launched soon.

The ILO will also provide economic and technical cooperation to WASA employees.

