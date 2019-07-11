UrduPoint.com
ILO Holds Workshops, Symposiums For Capacity Building Of Sports Goods Manufacturers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:32 PM

ILO holds workshops, symposiums for capacity building of sports goods manufacturers

International Labour Organization(ILO) in order to promote sustainable and responsible business in Sialkot's sports goods sector has organized consultative workshops, seminars and meetings for capacity building and enhance skills of the labour associated with the industry, said an official of ILO here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :International Labour Organization(ILO) in order to promote sustainable and responsible business in Sialkot's sports goods sector has organized consultative workshops, seminars and meetings for capacity building and enhance skills of the labour associated with the industry, said an official of ILO here on Thursday.

The ILO official said this while talking to APP.

He said that throughout the reporting period, the ILO had worked closely with the sports goods manufacturing sector in Sialkot in order to promote the implementation of the ILO's Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration).

He said that a series of capacity building and training sessions were organized in support of the Task Force on the MNE Declaration, fundamental principal and rights at work (FPRW), occupational safety and health (OSH), through productivity and sustainable enterprises.

He said a series of six factory-based workshops aimed at strengthening knowledge and skills on OSH among187 participants, including 22 women, from 41 sports goods producing factories in Sialkot.

