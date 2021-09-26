UrduPoint.com

ILO Imparting Technical Expertise To Train Staff On Child Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Coordinator Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) Manwar Sultana has said International Labour Organization (ILO) was imparting technical expertise and learning outcomes for capacity building of concerned staff to train them on children issues.

She said ILO had organized number of workshops and training in collaboration with Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) with support of UNICEF in Islamabad and Karachi.

They trained around 70 representatives including 20 women from Bureaus of Statistics, Departments of Labour and Human Resource Development, Planning and Development Department, Sustainable Development Goals Units, Workers and Employers' organizations, National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC), National Action and Coordination Group (NACG), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan Institute for Development Economics (PIDE), Society for Protection and Rights of Children (SPARC), Pakistan Institute for Labour education and Rights (PILER), British Council-AWAZ II Project, UNICEF, Centre for Evaluation and Development (C4ED) and the ILO, she added.

