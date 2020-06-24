ILO introduces policy to ensure fair recruitment practice

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has introduced the policy to ensure the implementation of fair recruitment practices in line with International laboursStandards to improve Recruitment Framework of Labour Migration (REFRAME)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Labor Organization (ILO) has introduced the policy to ensure the implementation of fair recruitment practices in line with International laboursStandards to improve Recruitment Framework of Labour Migration (REFRAME) .

An official Munawar Sultana here on Wednesday said the purpose of the policy was to enhance the capacity to facilitate recruitment, labour market transparency, mobility, and skills-jobs matching, especially for migrant workers who remain in countries of destination but were unemployed.

She said that according to the ILO's General Principles and Operational Guidelines (GPOG) for fair recruitment and definition of recruitment, fees and related costs identify governments 'responsibility to respect human Rights and Labor Rights and to promote fair recruitment at all times.

In policy, the stakeholder practices would promote fair recruitment during COVID-19 and the countries of origin and destination would review bilateral labour agreements and standard employment contracts to ensure that social protection measures and conditions for safe return are included in relevant provisions,she stated.

She said that the policy further showed that the authorities concerned could ensure that all migrant workers, including those in irregular situations, had access to legal remedies and compensation, including for recruitment-related violations, and interpretive services to assist in their access to justice.