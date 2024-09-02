ILO launches training to strengthen evidence-based policymaking

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In an era where policymaking is often swayed by opinions and political agendas, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has taken a crucial step to promote informed decision-making in Pakistan.

The ILO has initiated a five-day training program here on Monday aimed at equipping policymakers with the skills to base their decisions on solid evidence, ensuring effective and just policies for the workforce.

The ability to make informed policy decisions is becoming increasingly essential as misinformation and political biases permeate the decision-making process.

In response, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched a five-day training program in Islamabad, focusing on evidence-based policymaking. The training, running from September 2-6, 2024, is designed to help key stakeholders in Pakistan develop the skills necessary to critically assess and utilize evidence when creating policies that promote decent work and social justice.

This initiative, titled "National Training on Evidence-Based Policymaking for Decent Work and Social Justice," brings together government officials, trade union representatives, and employer associations. The goal is to foster a more informed, transparent, and effective policymaking process in Pakistan, focusing on priority areas identified in the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) IV, which was agreed upon by tripartite constituents in May 2023.

The training is a collaboration between the ILO's Research Department and its Country Office in Pakistan. It aims to enhance participants' ability to evaluate and apply data, research, and best practices in shaping impactful policies for the world of work. By the end of the program, participants will have gained a robust toolkit of research methods, analytical tools, and databases, crucial for developing, advocating, and influencing policies that promote decent work.

Head of education and Training for Research at ILO, Naren Prasad emphasized the importance of this program. He stated that the training is about equipping participants with the skills to turn solid evidence into actionable policies, ensuring that the pursuit of social justice in Pakistan is both informed and impactful.

The program covers critical topics such as migration, minimum wage setting, and informality in the labour market. Each participant will draft and present a policy brief on a selected topic, applying the tools and knowledge acquired during the training.

The ILO's initiative is a significant step toward empowering policymakers in Pakistan to create policies that are not only effective but also rooted in reliable evidence. By strengthening the capacity of these stakeholders, the ILO aims to contribute to a more just and equitable labour market in the country.