ILO marks world women day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:33 PM

International Women’s Day was celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) International Women’s Day was celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

While celebrating International Women’s Day 2024, under the theme of ‘Investing in women: Accelerate progress’, the ILO put a spotlight on the essential and inseparable roles of decent work and gender equality.

As this year’s International Women’s Day falls during the 350th session of the Governing Body of ILO, the celebration will be joined by the Director-General, GB members and ILO colleagues.

The reception will start with songs from the ILO choir followed by contributions from the DG and the representatives of 3 constituents. 

The areas needing investment are clear and understood. First and foremost there must be an investment in peace. The investments needed include: laws and policies that advance the rights of women and girls; transformation of social norms that pose barriers to gender equality; guaranteeing women’s access to land, property, health care, education, and decent work; and financing women’s groups networks at all levels.

