ILO, Ministry of Overseas Pakistani host consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development (MOP&HRD) and with its constituents, hosted a national consultation on 'Role of intermediaries /subagents in the foreign employment recruitment process.

The consultation was built on the recommendations derived through four provincial policy dialogues and brings together relevant actors and stakeholders for deliberations and identifying concrete measures to reduce the role of sub-agents in the foreign employment industry in Pakistan.

The participants deliberated on the policy measure for key challenges, encountered by Pakistani migrant workers during foreign employment process and proposed a set of policy recommendations including endorsement of national emigration and welfare labour policy; increasing number of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) and their outreach to minimize the role of sub agents in recruitment process.

The event was organized by ILO's Project "Governance of Labour Migration in South and Southeast Asia" (GOALS) funded by Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC).