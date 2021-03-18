ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :International Labour Organization (ILO) on Thursday organized a day-long workshop titled National Stakeholders' consultation to celebrate international year for the elimination of child labour, 2021.

The event was attended by Country Director ILO Co Pakistan, Representatives of FCDO, Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, Worker's and employer's organizations.

The day-long event was started with a music a song by ILO against child labour.

Country Director ILO said in a welcome remarks that it is time to accelerate the pace of progress, to inspire legislative and practical actions and to eliminate child labour for good, adding that a pledge is a promise and a plan to take concrete action in 2021 to end child labour by 2025 to develop a regional roadmap to end child labour, establish a zero-tolerance approach to child labour in trade agreements and to provide training for local NGOs to prevent an increase in child labour due to COVID-19.

Addressing on the occasion Munwar Sultana Project Director said that Federal government and provincial governments have already announced age limit 15 as the minimum for an employment.

She said the project inception in the country, consultations with the relevant stakeholders for planning and designing have continued.

The participants also signed a declaration to implement the 2021 Action Pledge submitted at the workshop as part of the global effort to achieve SDG target 8.7 and end child labour by 2025.

The participants was also briefed on the Asia Regional Labour (ARC) project, objectives and the identified priority sectors for research and interventions.

The speakers also deliberated on the indentified priority sectors and validating/ recommending amendments.

During four session of the consultation, the stakeholders from government, workers, employers, UN agencies and researchers identified the opportunities, stakeholders strengths and needs to address Child labour in the priority sectors including research and data collection, legislation and enforcement an, advocacy, awareness raising and support services (education, protection, vocational education and skills).

In the end the participants have compiled Action fledge by joining the child labour platform.