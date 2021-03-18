UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ILO Organizes A Day Long Consultation To Celebrate Int'l Year For Elimination Of Child Labour

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

ILO organizes a day long consultation to celebrate Int'l year for elimination of child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :International Labour Organization (ILO) on Thursday organized a day-long workshop titled National Stakeholders' consultation to celebrate international year for the elimination of child labour, 2021.

The event was attended by Country Director ILO Co Pakistan, Representatives of FCDO, Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, Worker's and employer's organizations.

The day-long event was started with a music a song by ILO against child labour.

Country Director ILO said in a welcome remarks that it is time to accelerate the pace of progress, to inspire legislative and practical actions and to eliminate child labour for good, adding that a pledge is a promise and a plan to take concrete action in 2021 to end child labour by 2025 to develop a regional roadmap to end child labour, establish a zero-tolerance approach to child labour in trade agreements and to provide training for local NGOs to prevent an increase in child labour due to COVID-19.

Addressing on the occasion Munwar Sultana Project Director said that Federal government and provincial governments have already announced age limit 15 as the minimum for an employment.

She said the project inception in the country, consultations with the relevant stakeholders for planning and designing have continued.

The participants also signed a declaration to implement the 2021 Action Pledge submitted at the workshop as part of the global effort to achieve SDG target 8.7 and end child labour by 2025.

The participants was also briefed on the Asia Regional Labour (ARC) project, objectives and the identified priority sectors for research and interventions.

The speakers also deliberated on the indentified priority sectors and validating/ recommending amendments.

During four session of the consultation, the stakeholders from government, workers, employers, UN agencies and researchers identified the opportunities, stakeholders strengths and needs to address Child labour in the priority sectors including research and data collection, legislation and enforcement an, advocacy, awareness raising and support services (education, protection, vocational education and skills).

In the end the participants have compiled Action fledge by joining the child labour platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Music Education Ilo Progress Sudanese Pound Event From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

21 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

46 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

51 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

51 minutes ago

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to host 50k ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.