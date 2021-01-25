ILO to celebrate 2021 as international year for elimination of child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :International Labor Organization (ILO) would celebrate the year 2021 as the International year to eliminate child labour, official sources of ILO said.

The official sources said here on Monday that 2021 is the International Year for Elimination of Child Labour was declared by United Nation (UN) and the ILO was asked to facilitate the organization of the year in collaboration with its partnersthe sources added.

In February, the ILO would also be launching a music competition against child labour.

They would also arrange a cartoon competition on forced labour.

More information about the competitions would be available on www.endchildlabour2021.org soon.the sources said .

They also said that as part of the strategy to encourage engagement throughout the year, ILO will also engage artists.

They added that the International Year would be an important opportunity to accelerate action towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) to end child labour by 2025, and to address the challenges being posed by COVID-19.