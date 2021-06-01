UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ILO To Celebrate 2021 As Year To Eliminate Child Labour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:28 PM

ILO to celebrate 2021 as year to eliminate child labour

International Labor Organization (ILO) has planned to old series of programs to celebrate 2021 as the International year for elimination for child labor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :International Labor Organization (ILO) has planned to old series of programs to celebrate 2021 as the International year for elimination for child labor.� According to an official, 2021 is the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, as declared by United Nation(UN) adding that the ILO� was asked by UN to celebrate this year to create awareness among masses and to end this evil manance of child labour.���� A music competition with child labour theme and a cartoon competition on forced labor (with a special category on cartoons on forced labor of children) would be held in programmes.

���� She added that through this platform it would be an important opportunity to accelerate action towards the Sustainable�� Development Goal (SDGs) to end child labor by 2025, and to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 in this regard. It will also serve to build momentum towards the Global Conference on the Sustainable Eradication of Child Labor, which will be hosted by the Government of South Africa in 2022, she added.

She also said that as part of the strategy to educate people throughout the year ILO will also engage artists.

Related Topics

United Nations Music Ilo South Africa Government Labour

Recent Stories

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk, Moscow Elaborating Joint Response to Wester ..

5 minutes ago

Ambiguity free laws necessary for protection of ch ..

8 minutes ago

APHC condemns India's barbaric attitude towards ja ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Opposition Politician Gudkov Says His Hous ..

14 minutes ago

PIA special plane airlifts batch of Sinopharm vacc ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.