ILO to celebrate 2021 as year to eliminate child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :International Labor Organization (ILO) has planned to old series of programs to celebrate 2021 as the International year for elimination for child labor.� According to an official, 2021 is the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, as declared by United Nation(UN) adding that the ILO� was asked by UN to celebrate this year to create awareness among masses and to end this evil manance of child labour.���� A music competition with child labour theme and a cartoon competition on forced labor (with a special category on cartoons on forced labor of children) would be held in programmes.

���� She added that through this platform it would be an important opportunity to accelerate action towards the Sustainable�� Development Goal (SDGs) to end child labor by 2025, and to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 in this regard. It will also serve to build momentum towards the Global Conference on the Sustainable Eradication of Child Labor, which will be hosted by the Government of South Africa in 2022, she added.

She also said that as part of the strategy to educate people throughout the year ILO will also engage artists.