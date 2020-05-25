ILO to conduct global survey on unemployment during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :International Labour Organization (ILO) will conduct a survey world wide on unemployment ratio reported due to COVID-19 threat.

An ILO official in Pakistan, Munawar Sultana said the survey would be a joint venture with Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth (DJY).

The objective of the survey was to bring youth voices to the forefront of action and policy responses during lockdowns all around the world.

She said that it would be focus on the required measure establish a policy for countering any such situation in future.

The survey would also work on the post impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth especially on their education and employment opportunities.

The survey would be available in 19 languages, she informed.

She added that ILO invited young people worldwide to take part in the survey and join the `Decent Jobs for Youth #MyVoiceMyFuture Campaign' on social media.