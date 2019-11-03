UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ILO To Provide Technical Assistance For Adoption New Domestic Worker Policy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:50 PM

ILO to provide technical assistance for adoption new Domestic Worker Policy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The International Labour Organization (ILO) would provide technical assistance to the federal and provincial government to adoption of new Domestic worker policy in Punjab province and Home based workers act in Sindh said an Official of ILO here on Sunday.

He said that they would also provide an awareness about gender pay gap in Federal provincial government's obligation, under international law .

He said that women earn 20 percent less than men the global wages identified to be 34 percent said in a report of ILO "Global Wag Report 2018-19.

He further said that the importance would be given women access to decent work environment family friendly workplace, safe transportation for commuting to and from work ,the importance of quality  childcare services ,including transgender persons, addressing stereotypes ,awareness raising on the value of alternative work modalities for women ,as ways to move forward for closing the gender pay gap and means to achieving social justice for working women in the country.

He also said that Pakistan is on the highest rate in the 73 countries of the globe where women are getting less income as compare to the men.

\778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Ilo Women Sunday Family From Government Labour

Recent Stories

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

1 hour ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

1 hour ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

2 hours ago

RTA completes roads leading to â€˜Jewel of the Cre ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.