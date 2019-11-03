ILO to provide technical assistance for adoption new Domestic Worker Policy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The International Labour Organization (ILO) would provide technical assistance to the federal and provincial government to adoption of new Domestic worker policy in Punjab province and Home based workers act in Sindh said an Official of ILO here on Sunday.

He said that they would also provide an awareness about gender pay gap in Federal provincial government's obligation, under international law .

He said that women earn 20 percent less than men the global wages identified to be 34 percent said in a report of ILO "Global Wag Report 2018-19.

He further said that the importance would be given women access to decent work environment family friendly workplace, safe transportation for commuting to and from work ,the importance of quality childcare services ,including transgender persons, addressing stereotypes ,awareness raising on the value of alternative work modalities for women ,as ways to move forward for closing the gender pay gap and means to achieving social justice for working women in the country.

He also said that Pakistan is on the highest rate in the 73 countries of the globe where women are getting less income as compare to the men.

