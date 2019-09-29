UrduPoint.com
Sun 29th September 2019

ILO to regularly collect, disseminate data of human trafficking victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The International Labour organisation (ILO) would regularly collect and disseminate data of particular victims of human trafficking to combat the menace by the end of  2030.

Talking to an official of ILO , she said the implementation efforts were being made to monitor progress within the global indicator framework.

She said the international cooperation for exchange of evidence-based data and good practice was to address the cross-border cases of child labour, forced labour and trafficking in prison.

She said that there was need to curb poverty which was the root cause of child labour, forced labour and Human trafficking.

She also said that United Nation (UN) agencies, National and International with partnership of other organizations had Observers to monitor human trafficking as their agenda to curb these social evils.

