ILO, UNICEF join hands to curb child labor

International Labour Organization (ILO) has joined hands with Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) and UNICEF to combat the child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :International Labour Organization (ILO) has joined hands with Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) and UNICEF to combat the child labour.

ILO has organized a number of trainings workshop on the theme of child labour and now in collaboration with ARC, UNICEF more workshops and seminarwould be arranged to get rid of child labour, said an ILO official on Wednesday.

The trainings brought together 70 representatives (20 women) from Bureaus of Statistics, Departments of Labour and Human Resource Development, Planning and Development Department, SDGs Units, Workers and Employers' organizations, National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC), National Action and Coordination Group (NACG), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan Institute for Development Economics (PIDE), Society for Protection and Rights of Children (SPARC), Pakistan Institute for Labour education and Rights (PILER), British Council-AWAZ II Project, UNICEF, Centre for Evaluation and Development (C4ED) and the ILO, she added.