ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis

(@FahadShabbir)

Country Director of International Labor Organization (ILO), Geir T Tonstol on Thursday said that International Labor Organization was engaged to launch various social welfare projects to resolve the issues being faced by the workers of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Country Director of International Labor Organization (ILO), Geir T Tonstol on Thursday said that International Labor Organization was engaged to launch various social welfare projects to resolve the issues being faced by the workers of this country. He said that worker's genuine problems would be addressed on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing at a special event organized here.

He said that health and safety of workers was the foremost responsibility of every organization to bring change in lifestyle of the common man.

The country director said that International Labor Organization and the World Health Organization had established to address the genuine issues of the labourers and workers.

He said that International Labor Organization will discuss issues of privatization with the ministry of railways and

the ministry of defence, adding that the Railway was a public and national institution, and we are committed to work together to tackle the matters amicably.