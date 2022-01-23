ILO working on technical expertise & learning outcomes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :To curb the child labor, International Labour Organization (ILO) was working on the technical expertise and learning outcomes, said Munawar Sultana, National Coordinator Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) Project here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said that ILO has conducted workshops and training sessions on the theme of end the child labour.

The trainings brought together 70 representatives including 20 women from Bureaus of Statistics, Departments of Labour and Human Resource Development, Planning and Development Department, SDGs Units, Workers and Employers' organizations, National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC), National Action and Coordination Group (NACG), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan Institute for Development Economics (PIDE), Society for Protection and Rights of Children (SPARC), Pakistan Institute for Labour education and Rights (PILER), British Council-AWAZ II Project, UNICEF, Centre for Evaluation and Development (C4ED) and the ILO, she added.

She said that in order to leverage the technical expertise and strengthen the learning outcomes, the ILO-ARC Project joined hands with UNICEF to deliver trainings in Islamabad and Karachi from July 7-8 and July 13-14,2021, respectively.