ILO working to end child, forced labour from textile sector: official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is making all-out efforts for the successful execution of a project, being carried out with coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, to eliminate the child and forced labour from the textile sector of Pakistan.

"The project execution is in full swing to end the illegal labour practices in cotton, textile and garments value chains across the country," a senior official in the ILO told APP.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) project aimed at eliminating child and forced labour in the cotton, textile and garments value chain was in full swing, which would be completed by the end of 2022, said an ILO official.

Under the project, she said, the issues related to necessary legislation and policies were being addressed to end the scourge of child and forced labour from the country.

"The project initiated in 2018 is scheduled to complete in 2022," the official said, adding that it was started in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ministry of National food Security and Research, Provincial Labour and Agriculture Departments, employers and workers' organizations, UN agencies, civil society organizations, Pakistan Buyers' Forum, cooperatives and media.

She said Pakistan was the fourth leading producer of cotton in the world with significant growth potential and it should be purged of child and forced labour to ensure fair labour practices and protect the rights of child as well the working community.