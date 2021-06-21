‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses his guilt in statement to police

(@fidahassanain)

The suspect says that he stayed with his students in Lahore to avoid arrest, went to Mianwali but his and his sons’ phone location was traced and finally he was arrested from there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman on Monday confessed his guilt and said that he was ashamed of his act.

“I committed the sin and I’m ashamed of it,” said Mufti while recording his statement to the police during investigation of the case.

According to the police, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman said that he deceived the student by offering him support in exams.

“Sabir Shah has recorded this video secretly. I have offered support to get him passed in the exams. I went under stress soon after the video was made viral,” police quoted Mufti Aziz’s statement.

Today, police produced him before a local court in Cantonment area to seek his physical remand.

All three sons of Mufti Aziz were also arrested from different areas.

Police said that Latif-ur-Rehman was arrested from Bedian road, Attiq-ur-Rehman from Kahna while Altaf-ur-Rehman—the third son of Mufti Aziz—was arrested from Lakki Marwat.

“My sons threatened Sabir Shah—the complainant, and restrained him from something but he made that video viral,” said Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

“I didn’t want to leave the Madrassa. But the administrators have asked me to leave soon after the video went viral,” he added.

He further said that he stayed with his students in Lahore to avoid his arrest after the FIR. He said finally he fled to Mianwali.

“Phone location of me and my sons was traced,” said the Mufti, adding that finally he was arrested from Mianwali.