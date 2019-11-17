(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believed that Pakistan was getting better in Australian conditions, on the consistent wickets.

"I'm backing Pakistan to bat very well. The key to having success with the bat in Australia is committing to your defence and attack. The challenge is different simply because of the bounce. The wickets in Australia are very good if you get yourself in and commit to your decisions, but there is the extra bounce which keeps the bowlers interested all the time. That's why good balance and committed footwork is the key", he was quoted by Cricinfo as saying.

He said "Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa will be very good bowlers, without a doubt, and the tour is really good for their development.

" You've got to be able to be very consistent with your line and length so it will be interesting to see if they can get that balance right with their attack.

Yasir Shah has to deliver in those Tests in both a striking role and a holding role for Pakistan. On the last tour I just think the Australians took him on. They realized that if they could take Yasir on then it means the seamers would have to bowl more overs which would tire them out quicker, he added.

Mickey Arthur said that Babar Azam is an unbelievable batsman, his record would tell you that white-ball cricket he has conquered, red-ball cricket not yet.

But he's just an incredible batsman and it won't be long before he scores in all formats, without a doubt," he said.