UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I'm Backing Pakistan To Bat Very Well In Australia , Says Mickey Arthur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

I'm backing Pakistan to bat very well in Australia , says Mickey Arthur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believed that Pakistan was getting better in Australian conditions, on the consistent wickets.

"I'm backing Pakistan to bat very well. The key to having success with the bat in Australia is committing to your defence and attack. The challenge is different simply because of the bounce. The wickets in Australia are very good if you get yourself in and commit to your decisions, but there is the extra bounce which keeps the bowlers interested all the time. That's why good balance and committed footwork is the key", he was quoted by Cricinfo as saying.

He said "Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa will be very good bowlers, without a doubt, and the tour is really good for their development.

" You've got to be able to be very consistent with your line and length so it will be interesting to see if they can get that balance right with their attack.

Yasir Shah has to deliver in those Tests in both a striking role and a holding role for Pakistan. On the last tour I just think the Australians took him on. They realized that if they could take Yasir on then it means the seamers would have to bowl more overs which would tire them out quicker, he added.

Mickey Arthur said that Babar Azam is an unbelievable batsman, his record would tell you that white-ball cricket he has conquered, red-ball cricket not yet.

But he's just an incredible batsman and it won't be long before he scores in all formats, without a doubt," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Australia Babar Azam All Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

51 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

1 hour ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

1 hour ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.